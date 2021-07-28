Blockchain Based Platform Announces the Launch of Mzaalo Jam Sessions for Celebrity-Fan Engagement

Mzaalo users can Bid & Win exclusive merchandise and get a chance to jam with their favourite music artists with Mzaalo rewards earned on the entertainment platform.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem, announced the launch of Mzaalo Jam Sessions for its users. Users can use the Mzaalo reward coins they have earned to interact with their favourite music artist. The bidding window will open for users to participate on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The process of watching content and being incentivized in the form of blockchain-based rewards adds to Mzaalo's credibility in building engagement, loyalty, and driving growth.

Mzaalo Jam Sessions is one of the key highlights of the Bid and Win platform. Fans will have the opportunity to virtually jam with their favourite music artist and ask them questions during these interactive sessions. Every week, new artists will join the Mzaalo Jam sessions to interact with their fans.

The platform will enable fans to interact with leading and upcoming Indian music sensations such as Bhoomi Trivedi, Shibani Kashyap, Adhyayan Suman, Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Akasa, Ankit Tiwari, Ustad Rashid Khan, King Kaazi, Virus, Nooran Sisters, to name a few.

The July line-up features Punjabi singles Lakk Shake by Veen Ranjha &Shibani Kashyap, a vibrant Punjabi track starring actor Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja, Achieve, a rustic track from the heartlands of Punjab by up-and-coming artist Indi Singh, Hindi single Jab Se Dekha, an R&B track by Adhyayan Suman.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, “At Mzaalo, we constantly strive to offer innovative digital experiences to our users. Mzaalo Jam sessions enhance the user’s entertainment journey and enable celebrities to build a direct relationship with fans. These interactive sessions designed for music fanatics will further enrich our blockchain based reward ecosystem for users.'' Mzaalo has already crafted interactive sessions for fans with film celebrities like Rana Daggubati, eminent sports personalities like Jonty Rhodes, and many more. Mzaalo is leveraging its market understanding and rewards recommendation engine to plan the launch of Mzaalo Jam Sessions.

About Mzaalo Mzaalo is a gamified video platform and entertainment ecosystem secured by blockchain. We have created a media platform to build trust and transparency for our stakeholders – Users, Content owners, and Advertisers. Mzaalo’s algorithm empowers users to earn rewards that can be spent on merchandise, digital goods, games, and charitable giving.

