Adhyayan Suman comes up with new song 'Jab se dekha'

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is also a singer, has come up with a new song, titled 'Jab se dekha'. The new single is a love song, which is written by Ronit Vinta and composed by Giri G.

"'Jab se dekha' is a very special song to me. As I release my pet project and present it to the world, I am confident that just like I enjoyed making it, my listeners are going to enjoy listening to it. From the beats to the lyrics, everything is about love at first sight, a feeling that all of us have gone through at some point and this more than anything else makes it a very special song for me," Adhyayan said in a statement. The music video of 'Jab se dekha' features Adhyayan along with Mallaikaa Chheda. It is presented by Eros Now Music.

Before this, Adhyayan has wowed the audience with his singing skills through 'Peg daariya' and recreation of 'Soniyo'. (ANI)

