Left Menu

Adhyayan Suman comes up with new song 'Jab se dekha'

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is also a singer, has come up with a new song, titled 'Jab se dekha'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:22 IST
Adhyayan Suman comes up with new song 'Jab se dekha'
Adhyayan Suman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is also a singer, has come up with a new song, titled 'Jab se dekha'. The new single is a love song, which is written by Ronit Vinta and composed by Giri G.

"'Jab se dekha' is a very special song to me. As I release my pet project and present it to the world, I am confident that just like I enjoyed making it, my listeners are going to enjoy listening to it. From the beats to the lyrics, everything is about love at first sight, a feeling that all of us have gone through at some point and this more than anything else makes it a very special song for me," Adhyayan said in a statement. The music video of 'Jab se dekha' features Adhyayan along with Mallaikaa Chheda. It is presented by Eros Now Music.

Before this, Adhyayan has wowed the audience with his singing skills through 'Peg daariya' and recreation of 'Soniyo'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021