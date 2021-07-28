Left Menu

Netflix bags worldwide rights for Will Smith-starrer 'Fast & Loose'

He is playing the role of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.He will also star in the remake of the 1980s John Hughes classic Planes, Trains Automobiles along with Kevin Hart.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:23 IST
Netflix bags worldwide rights for Will Smith-starrer 'Fast & Loose'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood superstar Will Smith's upcoming action thriller ''Fast & Loose'' has been acquired by streamer Netflix.

Filmmaker David Leitch, known for movies such as ''Deadpool 2'' and ''Hobbs & Shaw'', will direct the project from a script by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber.

According to Deadline, Netflix recently won the worldwide rights to the action thriller after the project hit the market in February this year.

Smith, 52, will star in the movie as a man who wakes up in Tijuana, Mexico, with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives, one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce for 87North along with STXfilms and Smith through his Westbrook Studios. Jon Mone, Ryan Shimazaki and James Lassiter will also serve as producers.

Smith will next feature in Warner Bros' biographical drama ''King Richard''. He is playing the role of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

He will also star in the remake of the 1980s John Hughes classic ''Planes, Trains & Automobiles'' along with Kevin Hart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021