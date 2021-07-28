“Who Killed Sara?” Season 3 could unwrap identity of Sara’s murderer

The Mexican mystery thriller "Who Killed Sarah?" dropped its second season on 19 May, 2021. After the premiere of the first season, the series soon became Netflix's one of the popular non-English thriller series.

It's originally a Spanish language series named "¿Quién mató a Sara?" The series is officially returning with a Season 3, as confirmed in a caption at the end of the Season 2 finale credits, with an announcement that says, "It's Official: Another Season is Coming."

Upon its release, "Who Killed Sara?" claimed the number one spot among the most-streamed shows for several weeks in the United States and has remained in the top ten since then. According to Netflix's public ranking system, the show went to become the most popular foreign show during its second week.

On 21 April 2021, Netflix reported that the series has been seen by 55 million households during its first 28 days and went to become the most popular foreign show.

"Who Killed Sara?" follows Álex Guzmán, who spends 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. After coming out of prison, he is determined to find out who actually killed his sister Sara. Álex wants to get revenge on the Lazcano family who wronged him.

The story of Season 2 ended with a climax, and fans are still clueless about Sara's death. The series is packed with twists, mystery, turns, and suspense. The second season concluded with many cliffhangers, some of which were left unaddressed from the first season. No wonder fans were excited to watch "Who Killed Sara?" season 3. The third season might reveal the identity of Sara's murderer. Alex will turn no stone unturned to find out who his sister really was.

To clear all the doubts, Spoiler.Bolavip spoke to the lead actor Leo Deluglio (plays as young Álex Guzmán). He said although the murder mystery about Sara's death is solved, an even bigger one emerges that involves a new character and that the writers had planned to continue the drama.

The actor said, "People are going to ask for a third season. The writer would have to rethink it. I know the story and I know how the series ends in the second season, I see the next one difficult because there would be nowhere to hang on, everything is resolved, it is known who killed Sara. It is the cycle that the series had to fulfill, it is for what we wrote and to tell something else would be to force it."

"Who Killed Sara?" Season 3 might bring back all the main stars including Manolo Cardona (as Alex), Ximena Lamadrid (Sara), Alejandro Nones (Rodolfo Lazcano), Ginés García Millán (César) and Claudia Ramírez (Mariana Lazcano), Carolina Miranda ( Elisa Lazcano), Eugenio Siller (José María Lazcano), Marifer (Litzy), and Matías Novoa (Nicandro).

The first two seasons were released respectively in March and May 2021. Now that "Who Killed Sara?" Season 3 is confirmed, the filming is likely get underway later this year for a spring 2022 release.

