Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a throwback picture of her maternity fashion

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has broken several stereotypes during her first and second pregnancies.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:23 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has broken several stereotypes during her first and second pregnancies. From working throughout pregnancy or to resuming work post one-month delivery, Bebo didn't leave any chance to change the stereotypical notions of people regarding pregnant women.

On Thursday, Kareena took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her pregnancy days dressed in a high-slit dress. Through her post, Kareena emphasised on the concept of maternity fashion.

"Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a lil' too much while expecting. I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. #ThrowbackThursday," Kareena, the mother of two sons Taimur and Jeh, wrote on Instagram. Social media users are all praises for Kareena.

"Trend setter for a reason," a fan commented. "You are an inspiration. Thanks for teaching us such important lessons during your pregnancies," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to debut as an author with her book, titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

