Left Menu

Maha: Noted historian, author Babasaheb Purandare turns 100

Noted historian and author Balwant Moreshwar alias Babasaheb Purandare, known for his works on Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday.A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Purandare expressed his gratitude towards his parents and teachers, and said he had learned a lot in his journey of 100 years.Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wished Purandare on the occasion and enquired about the latters health in a telephonic conversation, a release issued by the Raj Bhavan stated.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:37 IST
Maha: Noted historian, author Babasaheb Purandare turns 100
  • Country:
  • India

Noted historian and author Balwant Moreshwar alias Babasaheb Purandare, known for his works on Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday.

A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Purandare expressed his gratitude towards his parents and teachers, and said he had learned a lot in his journey of 100 years.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wished Purandare on the occasion and enquired about the latter's health in a telephonic conversation, a release issued by the Raj Bhavan stated. ''Warm felicitations and heartiest greetings to Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare on his 100th birthday. Wishing you long life and the best of health,'' the governor said in a message on Twitter. Purandare penned and directed historical play “Jaanta Raja” (1985), which was performed by over 200 artistes and translated and enacted in five languages. He was conferred with Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2015 and Padma Vibhushan in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021