Maha: Noted historian, author Babasaheb Purandare turns 100

Noted historian and author Balwant Moreshwar alias Babasaheb Purandare, known for his works on Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday.

A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Purandare expressed his gratitude towards his parents and teachers, and said he had learned a lot in his journey of 100 years.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wished Purandare on the occasion and enquired about the latter's health in a telephonic conversation, a release issued by the Raj Bhavan stated. ''Warm felicitations and heartiest greetings to Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare on his 100th birthday. Wishing you long life and the best of health,'' the governor said in a message on Twitter. Purandare penned and directed historical play “Jaanta Raja” (1985), which was performed by over 200 artistes and translated and enacted in five languages. He was conferred with Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2015 and Padma Vibhushan in 2019.

