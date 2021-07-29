Left Menu

Milind Soman leaves netizens stunned with his shirtless then-and-now pictures

Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that he is ageing in reverse.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:08 IST
Milind Soman leaves netizens stunned with his shirtless then-and-now pictures
Milind Soman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that he is ageing in reverse. On Thursday, Milind took a stroll down memory lane and shared a then-and-now post. He posted a recent picture and a still from the 'Made In India' song, which was released 26 years ago.

"26 years later... Time flies," he captioned the post, leaving social media users in awe of his physique. VJ Anusha Dandekar commented: "How are you even a real human."

"Hot then...hotter now," a fan commented. "You were Inspiring back then, even more inspiring today," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind, who shot to fame with his appearance in Alisha Chinai's hit 1995 song 'Made In India', will be seen judging the second season of the reality show 'Supermodel Of The Year' with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021