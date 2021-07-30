Left Menu

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP to produce thriller series 'Panthers'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:09 IST
Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP to produce thriller series 'Panthers'
  • Country:
  • India

Producer Ronnie Screwvala on Friday announced that he will be producing espionage thriller series ''Panthers'' along with Premnath Rajagopalan of Blue Monkey Films.

Set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the series will be directed and showrun by Rensil D'Silva.

According to the makers, the 45 minutes-episodic thriller focuses on the exploits of RAW heroes of the bygone era as they ''follow clues, nab their targets, gather information and link together the pieces of the puzzle''.

The show will also give an insight into the plan to hijack a plane in which former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the pilot, the press release said.

Screwvala said 'Panthers' will offer the audience a right balance of realism and entertainment. ''Panthers is the story of India's burgeoning spy agency against a politically volatile setting. It is as eye opening as it is gripping and boasts of the right balance of realism and entertainment, making it the perfect project for us at RSVP to get behind. Rensil is the right man at the helm of this one,'' he said in a statement. Calling the series a tribute to RAW, D'Silva said the show will be an interesting watch for those who want to know about the agency's covert operations. ''The nation is embracing true stories like never before. All the covert operations mentioned in Panthers have taken place in real life. This series is a tribute to the daring feats of the RAW agency before it ascended to legendary status,'' he added.

Rajagopalan, whose Blue Monkey Films has previously collaborated with RSVP on two films-- ''A Thursday'' and ''Dhyanchand'', said he is excited to work with Screwvala for the third time. ''We at Blue Monkey Films are excited to further our association with Ronnie and RSVP as they have long been associated with clutter breaking and riveting content.'' 'Panthers' will go on floors in the first quarter of 2022.PTI SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021