Rape case: Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra produced in Bhadohi court

A 25-year-old singer from Varanasi had lodged a case against the MLA, his son Vishnu Mishra and one other on October 18 last year, alleging that the three raped her.

Updated: 30-07-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:18 IST
  India
  • India

Nishad Party's Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra was produced in a court here on Friday in connection with a rape case.

Vijay Mishra, who is lodged in an Agra jail since August 14 last year, was produced in the court amid tight security, SP Ram Badan Singh said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sabiha Khatoon had summoned Mishra in connection with the rape case registered against him and two others by a singer from Varanasi, the SP said.

The court fixed August 12 as the next date of hearing, the SP said. A 25-year-old singer from Varanasi had lodged a case against the MLA, his son Vishnu Mishra and one other on October 18 last year, alleging that the three raped her. She also alleged that between 2014 and 2016, the MLA and the other accused raped her several times, the SP said. After being produced in the court, Mishra was sent back to the Agra jail under tight security, he said. Mishra is lodged in the Agra jail in a land grab case and was arrested from Madhya Pradesh last year. While his MLC wife Ram Lalli Mishra got anticipatory bail in the case, his son Vishnu is on the run.

