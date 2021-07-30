Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana shares his experience of singing a track for wife Tahira's film

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also a singer, has once again swooned viewers with his voice in his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's latest film 'Quaranteen Crush'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:17 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana shares his experience of singing a track for wife Tahira's film
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also a singer, has once again swooned viewers with his voice in his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's latest film 'Quaranteen Crush'. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the song's video and revealed that he composed and wrote 'Kinni Soni' along with his college friends -- Sameer Kaushal and Gurpreet Saini.

"Wrote and composed this butterflies inducing song with Sameer Kaushal and Gurpreet Saini for Tahira's lovely short film #QurantineCrush which comes under #FeelsLikeIshq.Loved collaborating with my college friends after so long. Felt like we were back in college during our late night jam sessions in Chandigarh winters," he posted. Singer Jonita Gandhi has given English vocals to the song.

"Thank you Jonita for the angrezi vocals," Ayushmann added. For the unversed, 'Quaranteen Crush' is a part of the just-released Netflix anthology 'Feels Like Ishq'. The short movie revolves around the concept of a teenage crush and friendship during the pandemic.

Tahira even posted a short note on Instagram thanking Ayushmann for giving her 'Kinni Soni' song. "The song we were waiting for #kinnisoni..An integral part of my short #quaranteencrush that is a part of #feelslikeishq.This song really inspired me to create some magical moments between nimmi and Maninder on their terrace! Thank you @ayushmannk for giving me the song, thank you @s_a_m_k28 and @ghuggss for creating magic with it and thank you @jonitamusic for the mesmerising vocals, and thank you @gazaldhaliwal for this sweet script," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann is busy shooting for 'Doctor G' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021