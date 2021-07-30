Left Menu

Alaya F excited to explore Chandigarh's street food

Actor Alaya F, who is currently in Chandigarh for the shoot of her upcoming project, can't wait to eat delicious street food items of the city.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:33 IST
Alaya F excited to explore Chandigarh's street food
Alaya F (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Alaya F, who is currently in Chandigarh for the shoot of her upcoming project, can't wait to eat delicious street food items of the city. "I've been in Chandigarh for almost a month now, due to the restrictions we are trying to make the best out of the time we are getting to shoot here, which results in a very packed day," Alaya, who made her debut with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in 2020, said.

"However I'm super excited to be in the city and once we wrap our schedule here I'd love to explore the streets because I have heard a lot about it and try the local vegetarian food like the famous Chole Kulche, Gol Gappe, Lassi and explore more vegetarian variety that Chandigarh has to offer since I've recently turned vegetarian," Alaya added. Alaya is shooting for the Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller 'U Turn, which featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role.

The new version is being helmed by debutante director Arif Khan and produced by Ekta Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021