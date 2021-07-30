Left Menu

Rajinikanth gets an ode from Singaporean rapper Yung Raja

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has paid an ode to superstar Rajinikanth through his new single, titled 'Spice Boy'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:28 IST
Rajinikanth gets an ode from Singaporean rapper Yung Raja
Rajinikanth and Yung Raja. Image Credit: ANI
Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has paid an ode to superstar Rajinikanth through his new single, titled 'Spice Boy'. "Rajinikanth has been my idol all through my growing-up years. He's such a legend world over and I wanted to give an ode of sorts to him and celebrate his supremacy in my music video and for as long as I'm creating, I'll look back to the moments he has given me as inspiration - his style mainly, and as inimitable as it is, I belong to the generation of fans that have his swagger permanently etched in our minds," Yung Raja said.

'Spice Boy' is a playful exploration of South Asian distinctions embedded in cheeky nods towards Western hip-hop culture, all unified by his radical bilingual wordplay. Basically, it is an amalgamation of English and Tamil languages. Produced by Flightsch and RIIDEM, the hip-hop track is now available on all audio streaming platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

