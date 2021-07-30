Maha: 10 booked for social boycott of man, kin over marriage being called off
Ten people of a caste panchayat have been booked for allegedly ordering the social boycott of a man and his kin after his marriage was called off, police in Nagpur in Maharashtra said on Friday.The 32-year-old man, a resident of Mandwa in Bhivapur tehsil, was set to wed a woman from Arwi on May 5 last year but the ceremony got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing lockdown, an Umred police station official said.The brides family broke off the marriage in December last year and demanded that the grooms side pay Rs 70,000 as expenses.
Ten people of a caste panchayat have been booked for allegedly ordering the social boycott of a man and his kin after his marriage was called off, police in Nagpur in Maharashtra said on Friday.
The 32-year-old man, a resident of Mandwa in Bhivapur tehsil, was set to wed a woman from Arwi on May 5 last year but the ceremony got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing lockdown, an Umred police station official said.
''The bride's family broke off the marriage in December last year and demanded that the groom's side pay Rs 70,000 as expenses. When the latter refused, the caste panchayat ordered the boycott of the man and his kin. The case came to light on Thursday after which 10 people were booked under IPC and Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act provisions,'' he said.
