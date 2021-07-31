Kiara Advani to star opposite Ram Charan in Shankar's next film

Left Menu

Joining us on this super exciting journey is the talented and gorgeous advanikiaraWelcome on board HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani RC15 SVC50, the tweet read.The actor, whose next release is biographical drama Shershaah, said she is both excited and nervous to work with the experienced artistes from the Indian film industry.

Actor Kiara Advani has been roped in to feature opposite south star Ram Charan in acclaimed director Shankar's pan-India film, the makers announced on Saturday.

The project will mark the second collaboration between Advani and Charan after their 2019 Telugu action movie ''Vinaya Vidheya Rama''.

Producer Sri Venkateswara Creations announced Advani's casting on the occasion of her 29th birthday. ''Joining us on this super exciting journey is the talented and gorgeous @advani_kiara!Welcome on board #HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani #RC15 #SVC50,'' the tweet read.

The actor, whose next release is biographical drama ''Shershaah'', said she is both excited and nervous to work with the experienced artistes from the Indian film industry. ''I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen,'' Advani said in a statement.

The film will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Besides this film, Advani also has Karan Johar-produced film ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'' and Anees Bazmee-directed comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2''.

Charan will next be seen in S S Rajamouli's period action drama ''RRR'' and in Telugu film ''Acharya'' alongside his father Chiranjeevi.

