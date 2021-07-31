Left Menu

Makers reveal Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from Kiccha Sudeep-starrer 'Vikrant Rona'

Makers of the 3D fantasy action-adventure Kannada film, 'Vikrant Rona', on Saturday, unveiled the first look poster of actor Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma. The film stars Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:35 IST
Makers reveal Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from Kiccha Sudeep-starrer 'Vikrant Rona'
Jacqueline Fernandez in the poster of 'Vikrant Rona' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of the 3D fantasy action-adventure Kannada film, 'Vikrant Rona', on Saturday, unveiled the first look poster of actor Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma. The film stars Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role. Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look image from her Kannada debut film. Introducing fans to her character, in the caption, she wrote, "'What Rakkamma doesn't know, doesn't exist' Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook #JacquelineAsRakkamma."

In the poster, Jacqueline could be seen standing on a table along with Sudeepa, ready to extinguish a candle with a pot of wine in her hand. Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, reports suggest Jacqueline will feature in an extended cameo appearance in the film, while Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok will star in the lead roles.

The movie is reportedly produced by Shalini Manjunath and Jack Manjunath and co-produced by Alankar Pandian under the banners of Shalini Arts, and Invenio Films India. Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, Jacqueline has her kitty full with some interesting projects like, 'Cirkus', 'Bhoot Police', 'Kick 2', 'Ram Setu', 'Attack' and 'Bachchan Pandey'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021