Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 will be out in winter 2021, producer gives vital info

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 is unquestionably a good news for the anime lovers across the planet. However, the global anime are disappointed after learning that the fourth season will mark end to the series.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will see some new characters, which will end the series in a beautiful manner. A new promotional poster or 'key visual' for Attack on Titan was released in March 2021 on the show's official website.

The creators have titled the second part (Part 2) 'The final season'. They have officially confirmed Part 2. Now fans have wondering when is the second season coming out. According to an official confirmation, Part 2 will come out in the winter.

It is possible that Attack on Titan Season 4 will come out in December this year. However, the series producer, Tetsuya Kinoshita has recently given his thoughts about its upcoming conclusion. "I've been involved in this anime since the planning stages for over ten years, so it's now an important part of my life. I'm always thinking about Attack on Titan," Tetsuya Kinoshita said.

As the series is coming to its end, Kinoshita confessed that he initially was not admitted confident that they would not be able to adapt the entire manga to an anime series. I partly said we'd make it all into an anime to motivate myself," Kinoshita said, adding, "But at the time, I didn't know for how long the manga would continue, and I wasn't sure if it was realistic to pursue animating the whole series. Now, we've come to a point where it's nearly complete, so I am going to do my best to the very end."

On the other hand, the producer also disclosed that the sudden change in location and time affected the staff of the show, CBR noted. "This depiction of the differences is one of the highlights of The Final Season. The people in the Survey Corps are suddenly older, so everything in the design is new. It felt like we were working on a different anime," Kinoshita added.

Attack on Titan Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but Part 2 will be out in winter this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

