Aggretsuko Season 4: Will Haida’s one-sided love for Retsuko take a shape?

Netflix's one of the most anticipated anime series, Aggretsuko Season 4's renewal was announced in Christmas 2020. The anime accumulates mostly positive reviews and was critically acclaimed, thanks to its captivating storyline. After the third season premiered on August 27, 2020, fans are ardently waiting to know whether there will be any relationship between Haida and Retsuko.

What could be the plot for Aggretsuko Season 4?

Before discussing it let's look at the story so far. The story revolves around an anthropomorphic red panda of 25 years named Retsuko. He works in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm. He does his work tirelessly and tries to maintain balance with his pushy superiors and co-workers. Haida is the co-worker of Retsuko, working together for five years in an office.

Aggretsuko is the first cartoon series shown in 2018 by Netflix. Aggretsuko is also called by its original Japanese title Aggressive Retsuko. The anime series is based on an eponymous character created by "Yeti" for the mascot company Sanrio.

Although the creators are silent and there are no hints about the storyline of Aggretsuko Season 4, surely the fourth part of the anime will connect the loose threads left in the previous season. It is confirmed from the above Twitter post that Retsuko, Haida, and Fenneko are definitely returning in Season 4. Watching the image we could guess the fourth season will focus mostly on Retsuko and his musical career.

In the previous season, Retsuko and her band members faced several challenges. Viewers also saw Retsuko in financial trouble, and he took a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. Meanwhile, Hyodo discovers that the fan who accosted Retsuko also runs that fake idol group's account.

Later, more photos are posted to the fake account, fully exposing Retsuko's work and home addresses and schedule. Despite Hyodo's warning, she keeps assuring them that nothing will happen. She was attacked by a crazy fan in the busy street at the night.

Now Retsuko lives with his mother and takes a break from her job. Her friends are worried. However, Haida promises to help and keep her safe. Retsuko eventually returns to work and shows signs of more open communication with Haida. The fourth season will determine if there is any chance for a romantic relationship between them.

When could Aggretsuko Season 4 release?

Unfortunately, the release date for the anime is yet to be announced, but we got confirmation from via Twitter by NetflixGeeked that Aggretsuko season 4 will surely arrive soon. It looks like the production is underway and gearing up for its release.

Retsy Claus has a present for all you metalheads out there! @aggretsuko is coming back for a fourth season of romance, rock, and RAGE! pic.twitter.com/gOhpLkFS7H — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 24, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the entertainment industry, halted or postponed most of the productions, but still the release date for Aggretsuko Season 4 could be guessed. According to Netflix Life, it is likely to be released sometime later this year either during fall 2021 or winter 2021. And we also believe the same.

Netflix picked Aggretsuko and aired it globally with ten episodes, on April 20, 2018. Aggretsuko Season 2 and Season 3 premiered on June 14, 2019 and August 27, 2020, respectively. A Christmas special was also released on December 20, 2018.

Who could return in Aggretsuko Season 4?

It is obvious that Erica Mendez will return to voice-over Retsuko. Besides her, the other voiceover artist will also return including Ben Diskin (Haida), Katelyn Gault (Fenneko), and G. K. Bowes (Gori, director of Retsuko's company).

The other co-workers of Restuko, including Tsunoda (voiced by G. K. Bowes), Komiya (Todd Haberkorn), Tsubone (Debra Cardona), and Kabae (Misty Lee) may also have a comeback.

The official trailer is yet to come. We will surely keep you updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

