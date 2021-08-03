Left Menu

Casey and Colin Jost to co-write live-action 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie

Hollywood brothers Casey and Colin Jost are set to co-write a brand new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie for Paramount Pictures.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:27 IST
Casey and Colin Jost to co-write live-action 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie
Casey Jost and Colin Jost (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood brothers Casey and Colin Jost are set to co-write a brand new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie for Paramount Pictures. According to Variety, this untitled, live-action movie is separate from the CGI-animated film that Seth Rogen is producing for Paramount and Nickelodeon.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick and Galen Walker will be producing the new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film. The new movie is currently in early development, so details on the plot are currently being kept under wraps. The 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' franchise got its start as a comic book in 1984 and spread to several animated TV series, a live-action film franchise in the '90s and a Michael Bay-produced reboot series in the 2010s. The films have grossed more than USD 1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Other than that, Colin is also co-writing 'Worst Man' for Universal, which he will also star in with 'Saturday Night Live' standout Pete Davidson. He was just nominated for an Emmy for writing for 'Saturday Night Live', and he recently starred in 'Tom and Jerry'. He will return to 'Saturday Night Live' next season. Colin's memoir, 'A Very Punchable Face' was published in July 2020 and was recently released in paperback this past July.

Casey is a producer on truTV's prank show 'Impractical Jokers'. He's been with the show since 2012 and also appeared in the feature-length film 'Impractical Jokers: The Movie' in 2020. He also has writing credits on 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon', 'Characters Welcome' and 'The Special Without Brett Davis'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

