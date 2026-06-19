Maine Democrats pick progressive Dunlap in key House race after Golden exit

Maine Democrats have nominated state auditor Matthew Dunlap to run in the state's 2nd Congressional District, a closely watched race that could decide U.S. House control in November.

Reuters | Maine Democrats Nominated State Auditor Matthew Dunlap To Run In The States Nd Congressional District | Updated: 19-06-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 21:51 IST
Maine Democrats pick progressive Dunlap in key House race after Golden exit
  • Country:
  • United States

Maine Democrats nominated state auditor Matthew Dunlap ​to run in the state's ​2nd Congressional District, a closely watched ‌race that ​could help decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November, U.S. media projected on Friday. The largely ‌rural district is one of a small number of competitive seats expected to shape the balance of power in Congress, with Democrats defending a district that has leaned Republican ‌at the presidential level.

The race is open following the decision by centrist ‌Democrat Jared Golden not to seek reelection, removing an incumbent who had repeatedly held the district despite its conservative tilt. The Democratic primary field included state Senator Joe Baldacci, seen as the most moderate ⁠candidate, as ​well as former congressional ⁠aide Jordan Wood and social worker Paige Loud. "Today's results tell us that people want real ⁠change and a better future," Dunlap, who is running as a progressive, said on social media ​after the Associated Press called the race 10 days after the Democratic ⁠primary on June 9. Maine's ranked-choice voting system can take days to produce a winner. Dunlap will face ⁠Republican ​former Governor Paul LePage in a high-profile general election campaign. "Together, we're going to defeat Paul LePage one more time and make sure he's never on ⁠the ballot again. While we're at it, we're going to fight to advance policies ⁠that will actually ⁠help Mainers — like Medicare for All, affordable childcare, a lower cost of living, and stopping this illegal war in Iran," Dunlap said. (Additional ‌reporting by ‌Ismail Shakil; Editing by Michael Learmonth, Howard Goller ​and Andrea Ricci )

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