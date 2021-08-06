Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, here’s a list of shows and films that celebrate the valor of the Indian Armed Forces

The pride one feels when they hear about the Armed Forces - their bravery, their sacrifice, and their sense of duty to the country is unparalleled. A topic frequently highlighted in Indian cinema, their stories of valor inspire audiences across the country. Ahead of the 75th Independence Day this August, here’s a list of shows and films that celebrate the courage of the Indian Armed Forces and is sure to make you feel patriotic as well. Prisoners Of War - Bandi Yuddh Ke: This Independence Day, MX Player will be re-introducing viewers to Prisoners Of War - Bandi Yuddh Ke, a gripping show about two soldiers returning to Indian soil after 17 years of being held hostage. This show takes us through their struggle to acclimate to a normal life after years of torturein imprisonment. Officer Sartaj and Squadron Leader Imaan Khan appear to share a dark secret, and when contradictions in their accounts surface, a government agent launches an investigation to find the truth behind their release. This critically acclaimed show sees Amrita Puri, Satyadeep Mishra, Tisca Chopra, Purab Kohli, Sandhya Mridul and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. Stream new episodes daily for FREE, starting 13th August.Watch the trailer here –https://bit.ly/POWBandiYuddhKe_Trailer Shershah- You must have heard the famous slogan, “Yeh Dil Maange More.” It was used by Captain Batra to communicate the success of his missions. Produced by Karan Johar, this movie is a story of valour, love and sacrifice and is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra who played a pivotal role in India’s victory during the Kargil War. Shershah sees Sidharth Malhotra in the titular role along with Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheena and will release on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August. Bhuj: The Pride of India - Packed with action and patriotism, Bhuj is a movie based on the Indian Air Force and pilot squadron leader Vijay Karmik’s contribution to the IAF. Based in 1971 Indo-Pak war, when the IAF airstrip was wrecked during the war, 300 local women led by Vijay Karnik labored tirelessly for days to rebuild the airbase. This act of resilience helped us win the war. Starring Ajay Devgan, this film is a testament to the exceptional bravery exhibited not just by the IAF, but also by citizens. We also see Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Bhuj: The Pride of India is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13th. State of Siege: Temple Attack - This Zee5 Original film starring Akshaye Khanna is based on the radical terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in 2002 where the pilgrims were held hostage. Directed by Ken Ghosh, this film celebrates the men in Uniform who rescued several people and managed to mitigate a lot of accidents.This movie will give you goosebumps and is bound to stir up a feeling of patriotism! PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)