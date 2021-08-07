Luis Guizman joins Tim Burton's Addams Family spin-off series

Actor Luis Guzman has been cast as Gomez Addams in filmmaker Tim Burton's live-action Addams Family spin-off series.

Titled ''Wednesday'', the Netflix show will focus on the character of Wednesday Addams, to be played by ''You'' star Jenna Ortega, reported Deadline.

Billed as a coming-of-age comedy, the series will be penned by ''Smallville'' creators Al Gough and Miles Millar.

It marks the TV directing debut for Burton, known for films like ''Beetlejuice'', ''Edward Scissorhands'' and ''Alice in Wonderland''.

The series will follow Wednesday's years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability.

She is also trying to foil a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents -- Gomez (Guizman) and Morticia -- 25 years ago as she navigates new, complex relationships.

Gough and Millar will also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Burton will double up as an executive producer.

Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman will serve as executive producers as well.

The series hails from MGM/UA Television.

The role of Gomez has previously been played by John Astin, Raul Julia, and Tim Curry across mediums. Hollywood star Oscar Isaac most recently voiced the character in the 2019 animated film and will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel.

