Killing Eve Season 4: Showrunner Suzanne Heathcote pours light on plot

The British spy thriller series, Killing Eve has been renewed for Season 4 and the filming has already begun. But the sad news is the fourth season will mark an end of the series.

The show couldn't complete without Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh as Villanelle and Eve Polastri respectively. Both the stars' performance in Killing Eve had gripped the audience for the last three seasons.

Villanelle is a psychopathic and skilled murderer, who becomes obsessed with the MI6 officer who is tracking her, whereas Eve is an agent with MI5 who becomes obsessed with a notorious assassin. She is recruited on an off-the-books basis to the foreign intelligence agency MI6.

The plot for Killing Eve Season 4 is yet to disclose, however, the relationship between Villanelle and Eve Polastri is likely to stay as central characters of the story. Each season of the drama is headed by a new writer. The eighth episode of the final season is penned by Sex Education's Laura Neal. The previous seasons have been written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell.

Following announcement, AMC's Sarah Barnett said, "Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it."

She added, "We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance. Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve."

The filming for the upcoming series has already begun on June 7, 2021 but it is set to air sometime in 2022. Fan's favorite Jodie Comer is back to play her antihero role in the series. She plays a psychopathic and skilled assassin, Villanelle.

Speaking on the red carpet at Sunday night's (June 6, 2021) BAFTA Awards, Jodie said filming started "tomorrow". She also shared how she feels about playing the iconic role.

She added: "Don't worry I've pre-ordered my taxi, I'm not gonna' be hungover, I'll be very sensible. Yes, I think that's the thing I'm going to miss the most. I was thinking, somebody asked me this the other day, it's the mischief, it's getting away with all that trouble."

The head writer cum executive producer Suzanne Heathcote, hinted on the plot. She said to Entertaimnemt Weekly, "I just think they couldn't get shot again. Or stabbed. Of course, they are on a bridge and there's all sorts of drama that they could have happened there. I think that what was really appealing was for both of them to have an honest conversation, which we rarely see — particularly with the revelation in the earlier scene that they were both complicit in somebody else's death."

And also, for Eve to say, "You've got to release me. I can't stop thinking about you,' and for Villanelle to say, 'Well, it's really easy. You just walk away.' They walk away and Eve turns around with Villanelle, and I think what you see in her is she knows that Eve is going to turn around."

"She knows that Eve is going to be looking back at her. Is that point scoring, or is it actually something much more fundamental than that?"

There is no official release date for Killing Eve Season 4. We will keep updating on the spy thriller series as soon we get any updates. Stay tuned to get more information on the Hollywood series.

