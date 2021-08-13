Lupin Season 3 already in the works: Will it release before 2022?

The first part of Netflix's French series "Lupin" was released in January 2021, with a total of five episodes. After a few months gap, the second part, consisting of another five episodes, was aired on Netflix in June, 2021. The second season seemingly warped up the main story, but now Lupin Season 3 is already in the works, leaving fans speculating what the third season could have in store.

The French series is loosely based on Maurice Leblanc's Arséne Lupin Gentleman-Thief novels. The story follows professional thief Assane Diop, the only son of an immigrant who hanged himself to death after being wrongfully convinced of theft by his wealthy and powerful employer Hubert Pellegrini. Fast forward 25 years and Assane is all set to get revenge on the Pellegrini family, using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose Hubert's crimes.

Advertisement

Back to updates on Lupin Season 3! According to Omar Sy (plays as Assane Diop), they are already in the works for third season. Assane Diop is a modern-day gentleman thief who styles himself after Arsène Lupin and vows to avenge his father's death. He said to EW, "We're talking about that right now. We have a lot of ideas and things that we want to do and say, but we're still in the writing process."

Omar Sy told Deadline about the future of Lupin. He said, "We'll see what Netflix wants to do with this franchise. The first bet that we won was to bring this character to life and to create a franchise. The franchise exists and now it's up to Netflix to see what they want to do with it. We'll see what they propose, but this is a character that is super enjoyable and who I would take great pleasure in revisiting tomorrow if I can."

Although there is no confirmed release date for Lupin season 3, the series co-creator George Kay talks to Radio Times before the renewal of the Lupin Part 3. He told, they are expecting a new season to launch in 2022.

Lupin is the first French series to rank among the top ten on Netflix in the United States, reaching number three on January 10. As of 31 January 2021, the show was watched by 76 million households, making it the second-most-successful debut ever for an original Netflix show, after Bridgerton. In April, Netflix revealed that Lupin was the most-watched title on the company's streaming service in the first quarter of 2021.

Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix foreign-language shows.

Also Read: The Flight Attendant Season 2 to show Cassie's new adventure, much like a 'Hitchcock' film