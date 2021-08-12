The Flight Attendant Season 2 to show Cassie’s new adventure, much like a ‘Hitchcock’ film

HBO Max's The Flight Attendant premiered on November 26, 2020, and racked up several Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. The series has been already renewed for a Season 2, which is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2022.

The HBO series is inspired by Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel of the same name. The Flight Attendant Season 2 has got a new showrunner called Natalie Chaidez, who is likely to explore Cassie's sobriety in the second season.

Kaley Cuoco played the character of Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic air stewardess who was caught by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and asked about the Bangkok hotel murder in Season 1. The actor recently said to Deadline's Contenders Television awards-season event, "I was very clear when we decided we wanted to do a second season, that I didn't want Cassie to all of a sudden be like an amazing FBI agent."

She continued, "We are going to be adding in that slight CIA asset on the side. [Cassie] moves to L.A., first year sober, and she makes all the wrong decisions on what you're not supposed to do when you become sober and she's going to learn very quickly that it's not as easy as she thought."

What could be the plot for The Flight Attendant Season 2?

Before you learn more about The Flight Attendant Season 2, let's have the official synopsis of the debut season.

"American flight attendant Cassie Bowden is a reckless alcoholic who drinks during flights and spends her time off with strangers, including her passengers. When she wakes up in a hotel room in Bangkok with a hangover from the night before, she discovers the dead body of a man who was on her last flight lying next to her, his throat slashed. Afraid to call the police, she cleans up the crime scene, then joins the other airline crew traveling to the airport. In New York City, she is met by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents who question her about the layover in Bangkok. Still unable to piece the night together, and suffering intermittent flashbacks/hallucinations about it, she begins to wonder who the killer could be."

In Season 2, we can see a new story around Cassie. Showrunner Steve Yockey recently told Variety, "I think that the way forward, really, for us if we decide to do another one is that it would be another adventure for Cassie, much like a Hitchcock character: how did she stumble into another misadventure and get caught up in it?"

He added, "It may look a little different because she's really trying to live a sober life and make better choices, but you saw in the show she chooses the crazy thing a lot of the time and that doesn't all have to do with alcohol."

When could The Flight Attendant Season 2 be released?

HBO confirmed the renewal news in December last year. Although we don't have an exact release date for the drama, there is less possibility for Cassie and her cabin crew to be back in 2021. According to AdWeek, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said at a virtual presentation with AT&T investors that The Flight Attendant Season 2 won't be released on HBOMax in the US until Spring 2022.

Besides, Kaley Cuoco said the filming for the show will begin at the end of 2021. "It will stay international. Obviously, we don't know what the world will look like then, but we don't know what it will look like tomorrow, so we're hoping that we will be able to do some real travel by then and keep the show authentic," she said.

For the second season, the series will be relocating its production to California to take advantage of tax incentives provided by the California Film Commission.

Who are the cast members in The Flight Attendant Season 2?

No doubt Kaley Cuoco will be back to reprise her role. Her fellow flight attendant Megan (played by Rosie Perez), best friend Annie (Zosia Mamet), colleague (Griffin Matthews), brother Davey (TR Knight) and assassin Miranda (Michelle Gomez) will be back in The Flight Attendant Season 2. Some new faces are also expected to arrive in the series.

