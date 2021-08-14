Shivaji Maharaj's spirit of nation-building inspires me: Babasaheb Purandare

Noted historian and author Babasaheb Purandare, known for his works on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Saturday said he drew inspiration from the Maratha king's spirit of nation-building.

Balwant Moreshwar Purandare aka Babasaheb, who turned 100 on July 29, was felicitated at a function here on Saturday attended by veteran singer Asha Bhosale, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, BJP leader Ashish Shelar and others. Known for his research and works on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Purandare, a Padma Vibhushan-awardee, shared various memories during the programme. ''I don't worship Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but he is a permanent part of my life. As I eat or sleep.....Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a part of my living. Maharaj is close to young people due to his courage but his spirit of nation-building inspires me. I try to be consistent with him,'' he said.

Raj Thackeray recalled the unique style in which Purandare tells stories and writes about the history and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. ''Babasaheb not only narrates the historical incidents dryly but he connects them with the present time,'' the MNS chief said. Bhosale, who specially came to Pune for the programme, said she has been knowing Babasaheb for the last 58 years. ''I stepped out after nearly 17 months due to the pandemic. I read many books in Marathi and Bengali languages. I used to read a lot even in childhood and this reading connected me with writers like Babasaheb Purandare. He (Purandare) enriched my life. He was the one who gave the analogy of 'mogra' flower,'' she recalled. Purandare penned and directed the historical play “Jaanta Raja” (1985) performed by over 200 artists and translated and enacted in five languages. He was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2015 and Padma Vibhushan in 2019.

