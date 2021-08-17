Alone Season 8 Episode 11: A new predator to attack Theresa, Biko or Clay

The reality TV series "Alone" has already developed a cult-following for itself. And now that the show is gradually reaching its crescendo, with only three left in the competition, the upcoming Alone Season 8 Episode 11 is a must-watch for its fans.

Alone season 8 episode 11 will release on August 19, 2021, at 9:30 pm ET on History Channel. The eleventh episode is titled "The Reckoning." One of the three contestants (Biko Wright, Clay Hayes, and Theresa EmmerichKamper) may leave the game in the upcoming episode, although each of them is trying hard to claim the $500,000 prize. Meanwhile, some spoilers say that Episode 11 will show one of the contestants under the attack of a new predator.

In the previous episode, all the four remaining contestants were suffering from starvation and extreme cold weathers. Most of them were losing weight in unhealthy proportions. In Alone Season 8 Episode 10, Biko accidentally burnt his shocks while sitting close to a fire. Besides, Theresa's weight loss, at nearly 2000 calories per day, has become a point of concern for many. Meanwhile, Clay became so week that he's taking nine minutes to change his dress.

Meanwhile, Theresa discovered a new method to collect berries by which she can maintain her body weight. Colter Barnes was trying to repair his canoe to catch rainbow trout. He was hopeful that consuming a rainbow trout might help him gain some weight. But unfortunately, he tapped out in Episode 10 for Low BMI, lost too much weight. He was in the game for 67 days.

Besides, Theresa accidentally cut herself with a saw in Episode 10, and she was worried about the medical check she'd face. The medic check might suggest her to leave the game in Episode 11, but we are not sure about it.

A special edition in the current season will also be shown as Episode 12 on the same day. It has got the title "Ultimate Moments," which will take the viewers to look back at some of the most incredible moments from past seasons of ALONE.

The pitch for the special episode says, "From the very first drop-off on Vancouver Island to all of the triumphant winning moments, revisit some of the most popular builds, emotional breakdowns, survival hacks, and wildlife encounters that have entertained audiences throughout the years."

Alone Season 8 Episode 11 and episode 12 (or the so-called special episode) is scheduled to premiere on August 19, 2021. Stay tuned to get more updates!

