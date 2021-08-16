Is Bordertown Season 4 still on the cards? Get vital updates on what to expect

The first season of the Finnish crime drama, Bordertown (Finnish: Sorjonen) premiered in Finland in October 2016 on Yle TV1. Thanks to the show's popularity in Finland, Netflix for acquired its international streaming rights in February 2017. After the streaming of seasons one, two and three respectively in 2017, 2019 and 2020, the show's global popularity skyrocketed, leading to a demand for Bordertown Season 4. So, what's the current state of play about its renewal for a fourth season?

As of now, neither Yle nor Netflix has officially announced the future of the series but studying the show's popularity and devoted fanbase, especially in Finland, we assume it's just a matter of time before the show gets renewed. However, as COVID -19 pandemic is taking a toll on the entertainment industry, the production could be delayed. If everything goes well, Bordertown Season 4 is likely to be released in 2022.

Bordertown follows the story of Kari Sorjonen, an immensely skilled and successful detective at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Finland. Plagued with his disturbed personal life, Sorjonen moves his family to a small town in the hopes of living a peaceful life. But things did not turn out as he expected. Sorjonen would eventually get involved in the investigation of a serial crime. Based on British writer Daniel Tammet, Sorjonen's character is more like the average Joe who can rise up to the challenge in difficult times.

In Bordertown Season 4, Sorjonen may find new ways to deal with the serial killer. It would be interesting to see how he tackles his personal issues on top of those professional challenges.

Bordertown is created by Miikko Oikkonen and stars Ville Virtanen as detective inspector Kari Sorjonen. If Bordertown returns with a Season 4, Ville Virtanen is expected to reprise his role. Other case members include Matleena Kuusniemi (as Pauliina Sorjonen), Anu Sinisalo (Detective constable Lena Jaakkola), Lenita Susi (Katia Jaakkola), Kristiina Halttu (Detective superintendent Taina Perttula), Ilkka Villi (Detective constable Niko Uusitalo) and Olivia Ainali (Janina Sorjonen).

Currently, there is no official confirmation on Bordertown Season 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Netflix foreign-language shows.

