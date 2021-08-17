Adam Sandler hits beach during Spain getaway, amid filming for 'Hustle'

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler recently enjoyed a beach day in Spain as he took a break from filming his new movie, 'Hustle'. According to Fox News, the 'Uncut Gems' performer was photographed taking in the sun, donning blue shorts while on the beach in Palma De Mallorca. He was also seen hanging out with friends as he went shirtless during a snorkelling expedition.

Although Sandler is regularly quite private in his daily life, the 'Saturday Night Live' alum recently went viral when he was turned away at a Long Island food outlet because of overcrowding. Sandler took the eschewing in stride and later was praised for his handling of the situation, in which he simply tweeted a joke about not being able to enjoy the all-you-can-eat promotion.

"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes," the actor wrote at the time, prompting a response from the pancake chain. "You know what, @AdamSandler, you may be onto something here. In your honour, we'd like to declare May 10th, 2021 #MilkshakeMonday at IHOP. More sweet details to follow," the chain tweeted at the time.

The restaurant chain added that it would donate USD 1 to the nonprofit Comedy Gives Back for every milkshake sold on 'Milkshake Monday', up to USD 50,000. In 'Hustle', Sandler portrays a has-been basketball scout who finds his shot at redemption when he discovers an incredible street ballplayer in China.

As per Fox News, the film is slated to be released on Netflix as part of Sandler's mega-deal with the streamer. It stars Robert Duvall, Ben Foster and Queen Latifah, with LeBron James serving as an executive producer. (ANI)

