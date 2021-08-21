Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor celebrates 6-month birthday of her son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating half-birthday of their second son Jeh on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 14:12 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating half-birthday of their second son Jeh on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena, who is currently vacationing with husband Saif and children Taimur and Jeh in Maldives, posted a heartfelt post for Jeh.

"Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life," she wrote. Alongside the post, Kareena shared a picture of her holding Jeh in her arms. She can be seen dressed in black and pink swimsuit.

Jeh's aunt and Saif's sister Saba, too, penned a loved-up post for the newborn to mark his 6-month birthday. Saba took to Instagram and uploaded a collage featuring Taimur looking at Jeh adorably.

"Love you, my jaan, Jehangir. Jeh," she captioned the post. Jeh was born on February 21 earlier this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

