Left Menu

Morgan Wallen set to make country music return after racial slur incident

American country singer Morgan Wallen, whose career imploded when he was caught on tape making a racial slur, is now attempting a return to music.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 18:40 IST
Morgan Wallen set to make country music return after racial slur incident
Morgan Wallen. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American country singer Morgan Wallen, whose career imploded when he was caught on tape making a racial slur, is now attempting a return to music. According to Deadline, Wallen's label, Big Loud, has issued a new single 'Sand In My Boots', taken from Wallen's massively successful album, 'Dangerous: The Double Album'. The single still faces an uphill battle, as many radio and streaming outlets banned him when the slur came to light.

His label in February had said his recording contract was suspended 'indefinitely' and he was disqualified from awards shows. The singer has been making amends, most recently interviewing on Good Morning America with co-host Michael Strahan. In that interview, which was Wallen's first since the February incident, he expressed remorse and contrition over his use of the N-word and said his actions that night followed several days of heavy drinking.

The singer told Strahan, "We say dumb stuff together. In our minds, it was just playful. That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from. It was wrong." Wallen had used the word in reference to a drunk friend, who is white. He explained, "We were all clearly drunk. I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him."

"I think I was just ignorant about it. I don't think I ever sat down and said this is right or this is wrong," the singer added. As per Deadline, since the incident, Wallen has had scattered concert appearances, taking the stage with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean at a recent show in Tennessee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021