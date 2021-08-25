Is Netflix compelled to stream Vincenzo Season 2? What latest we know!

After the end of South Korean series Vincenzo on May 2, 2021, and enthusiasts are already wondering if there will be Season 2.

The most-anticipated finale of Vincenzo premiere reached a 7.7% rating (AGB nationwide), making it the fourth highest-rated tvN drama premiere. The series finale received 14.6% rating, making it the tenth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

Although TvN hasn't officially confirmed anything on Vincenzo Season 2, still fans have faith that the creators would return with the second part of Vincenzo. In fact, the series enthusiasts believe a theory that when Netflix pick any K-drama for the global audience, it streams for years, especially when the series become popular. Similarly, following the massive popularity, the streamer might bring back Vincenzo with Season 2 in future.

Besides, typically, most of the South Korean series complete with one season but we are seeing exceptions to that de-facto norm these days. Recent series like The Penthouse, Love Alarm, Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), and Kingdom have had more than one season. Therefore, we can expect and wait for Vincenzo Season 2.

However, in case of Vincenzo Season 2, unfortunately, it's highly unlikely for Netflix to return with this globally-acclaimed K-drama. Meanwhile, the lead actor Song Joong-ki, who became highly popular for his antihero role in the series, talked to Soompi regarding Vincenzo Season 2.

"There are no discussions about season two at all. I'm thankful that there seem to be many people who want it. It is unlikely that there will be any internal discussions about season two in the future," said Song Joong-ki.

If you haven't seen Vincenzo yet, you can go through the brief summary below:

Vincenzo features Song Joong-ki (as Vincenzo Cassano), Jeon Yeo-been (Hong Cha-young), and 2PM's Ok Taecyeon (Jang Jun-woo) in the lead. The story revolves around an Italian lawyer, Vincenzo Cassano who also happens to be a Mafia consigliere.

After a major conflict in his organization, Vincenzo flees to Korea by his childhood name Park Joo-Hyung and encounters Hong Cha-Young, a female lawyer played by Jeon Yeo-Bin. Park Joo-Hyung is originally from Korea but comes to Italy at age 8 after being adopted by an Italian family. Later, he would become a lawyer and Mafia consigliere by the name of Vincenzo Cassano.

The story ends with Vincenzo taking his revenge against the Babel Group head Jang Jun-woo and flies to an Island near Malta. But the gold is still with Hong Cha-young.

Now if Vincenzo Season 2 comes in the future, the series might clear the cliffhanger – will Vincenzo Cassano returns to Korea to get the gold?

