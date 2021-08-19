Love Alarm Season 3 is likely to be around 6-8 episodes, what more we know!

The second season of Love Alarm was released on March 12, 2021. The first season of this beautiful South Korean series was released on Netflix on August 22, 2019. The South Korean series enthusiasts continue to wait for Love Alarm Season 3 as the series was ranked as one of Netflix's top releases.

Will there be Love Alarm Season 3 anytime soon? The second season surpassed the audience expectations and received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The enthusiasts are asking whether Netflix will come with the third season or not.

Love Alarm Season 2 ends with a more mature relationship developed between the main characters. There is an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see the projections of the person who might fall in love with whom, how the feelings can grow with each other, and how the relationship may grow between them. It is hard to anticipate one more season for Love Alarm as the previous season already ended on a good note.

If Love Alarm Season 3 happens in the future, the original cast from the last two seasons would return. We saw Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) winding up choosing Lee Hye-young (Jung Ga-ram) in the end, and Sun-oh (Song Kang) ends up with his new girlfriend Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun). But there is an untold story between Park Gul-mi (Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). We can expect to be explored in Love Alarm Season 3.

The time gap between the last two seasons of Love Alarm was two years. Accordingly, we need to wait for some more time for its release. The third season is expected to be delayed further for the ongoing pandemic.

If Love Alarm Season 3 happens anytime in the future, it would likely be around six to eight episodes, considering the count for the first two seasons. The first season has eight episodes, while the second has six.

There are no renewal updates on Love Alarm Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on K-dramas.

