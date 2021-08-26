Hanna Season 3 wrapped up filming, plot will have a twist

Despite the renewal of action drama, Hanna for Season 3 in 2020, it's not returning this year. However, the latest news is that filming for Hanna Season 3 has reportedly wrapped up. Currently, the series is under post-production and it will take at least a year to finish. After the release of Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2020, fans are ardently waiting for its arrival.

Although the renewal happened during the period when the planet was under lockdown due to the pandemic, the production got delayed. The filming for Hanna Season 3 commenced on February 2021. The action-packed series is coming with a twist, confirmed Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. He also said they are excited to team up with NBCUniversal to entertain their viewers with a new world of Hanna. Jeff Wachtel, NBCUniversal International Studios President, thanked both the EPs David Farr and Tom Coan for delivering two smashing seasons.

In an interview with Express.UK, David Farr (who is also the series creator and writer) said, "I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act."

Here's the synopsis:

"Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) is a 15-year-old girl living with Erik, the only man she has ever known, as her father, in a remote part of a forest in Poland. Erik once recruited pregnant women into a CIA program, code name UTRAX, where the children's DNA was enhanced in order to create super-soldiers. When Erik falls in love with Johanna, Hanna's mother, he rescues baby Hanna and they flee. The CIA then orders their on-site agent, Marissa, to shut down the project and eliminate all the babies."

Hanna Season 2 ends with Hanna arriving in Barcelona to save Gelder from Sandy. But Sandy has killed Gelder and Clara escapes with Kat, Gelder's daughter. Following Gelder's murder, Carmichael arrives in Barcelona. Hanna, Clara, and Kat hide in a hillside villa. Hanna returns to the hotel and recovers Gelder's target list.

Marissa helped Hanna to find the list. Before returning with Marissa to help in destroying Utrax, Hanna tells Clara to reunite with her mother. Hanna Season 3 will continue from the end of Season 2.

The cast list for Hanna Season 3 is not revealed yet. However, it seems almost all the main actors are returning to the third run including Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna), Mireille Enos (Marissa Wiegler), Dermot Mulroney (John Carmichael), Cherrelle Skeete (Terri Miller), and Rose Daly (Sandy Phillips/Girl 242).

Currently, the premiere date for the series is yet to announce. Hanna Season 3 might release sometime in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

