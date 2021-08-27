Gemma Arterton to lead Sky comedy series 'Funny Girl'

British actor Gemma Arterton is set to headline a new period comedy series for Sky and NOW.

Titled ''Funny Girl'', the show is an adaptation of author Nick Hornby’s bestselling novel about a young woman from Blackpool finding her comic voice in the male dominated world of the 1960s sitcom.

Arterton will star in the series as Barbara Parker, a force of nature who takes London by storm during the cultural explosion of the 1960s, Sky said in a press release.

The series will follow the character’s journey from Blackpool beauty queen to comedy superstar and nation’s sweetheart. The series is written by Morwenna Banks and directed by Oliver Parker, who had also worked with Arterton on her debut movie ''St. Trinian’s'' in 2007.

''It’s a heart-warming story of an ambitious woman with a dream of making people laugh – it’s going to be something special. It’s an honour to be working with such an incredible team and be reunited with my first ever director, Oliver Parker,'' the 35-year-old actor said.

''Funny Girl'' is produced by Potboiler and Rebel Park Productions, in association with Sky Studios.

Arterton, Hornby and Banks will also serve as executive producers alongside Andrea Calderwood, Gail Egan, Jessica Parker and Jessica Malik.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of her movie ''The King's Man'', in which she stars alongside Ralph Fiennes, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

