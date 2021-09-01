Left Menu

Series on late Karl Lagerfeld's life in development

A new series on late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld's life is in the works.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 08:41 IST
Series on late Karl Lagerfeld's life in development
Late Karl Lagerfeld (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A new series on late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld's life is in the works. According to Variety, Disney Plus has greenlit the six-episode project titled 'Kaiser Karl'.

The series will begin during the summer of 1972 and will trace Lagerfeld's quest to become the successor of Coco Chanel. The rivalry between Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent's partner Pierre Berge, as well as his love story with Jacques de Bascher, will also be shown in the series. Also, the shooting of 'Kaiser Karl' will take place in France.

Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of luxurious fashion brands Chanel and Fendi, died on February 19, 2019. He was 85. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021