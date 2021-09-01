DaBaby meets with HIV-awareness organisations post his homophobic remakrs

Left Menu

After facing backlash over his homophobic remarks, rapper DaBaby recently met several HIV-awareness organisations.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 09:11 IST
Rapper DaBaby (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After facing backlash over his homophobic remarks, rapper DaBaby recently met several HIV-awareness organisations. According to Page Six, the organisations released a statement about the same. In the statement, it's reported that the members of the organisations discussed HIV facts and shared personal stories of living and thriving with HIV with DaBaby.

Also, the organisers called for the meeting in an open letter dated August 4 to "call him in instead of calling him out." "During our meeting, DaBaby was genuinely engaged, apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV, and received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect. We appreciate that he openly and eagerly participated in this forum of Black people living with HIV, which provided him an opportunity to learn and to receive accurate information," the statement read.

For the unversed, during his appearance at Rolling Loud in July, DaBaby reportedly asked fans who "didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS" and men who "ain't sucking d-- in the parking lot" to "put your cellphone lighter up." The comments quickly sparked backlash on social media, and DaBaby was dropped from several music festivals. (ANI)

