A biopic on Amy Winehouse is in the works

A biopic on the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse is currently in production.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 09:57 IST
Late Amy Winehouse (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
A biopic on the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse is currently in production. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Halcyon Studios will produce the project after it optioned Daphne Barak's 2010 book 'Saving Amy'.

Daphne Barak will only executive produce the upcoming film, which follows other films about Winehouse, including 'Amy', the A24 documentary by director Asif Kapadia that premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. "Our team is honoured to be working on this project. Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible," Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement.

Amy, the Grammy-winning British retro-soul singer, died at the age of 27 in July 2011. An inquiry into Amy's death confirmed she died of accidental alcohol poisoning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

