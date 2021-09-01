Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee shares his experience working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on 'Ankahi Kahaniya'

Ahead of the release of 'Ankahi Kahaniya', actor Abhishek Banerjee opened up about his experience of being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 10:01 IST
Abhishek Banerjee shares his experience working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on 'Ankahi Kahaniya'
Abhishek Banerjee and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of 'Ankahi Kahaniya', actor Abhishek Banerjee opened up about his experience of being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. "The experience of working with Ashwiny ma'am, is something which I'm going to not forget for the rest of my life and I really hope and pray and this is not an actor's greed. This is a human being's greed. I really hope that I get to work with her again because she lives in a beautiful world herself. She's a beautiful human being herself. And the energy she has that reflects on the kind of film she makes," he said.

'Ankahi Kahaniya' is Netflix's upcoming anthology, which will chronicle "three unheard and untold tales of love." Speaking more about his work experience with Ashwiny, he added, "..and even now, when I'm saying it, I'm getting goosebumps because I know that the minute I met her on set, and the way she started directing me in the way she started, she used to tell me how she sees Pari or how she sees the world. It was very clear that I just needed to see her world through her eyes."

Ashwiny is best known for directing films like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Pangaa'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021