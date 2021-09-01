Left Menu

Warner Bros' 'Malignant' to release in Indian theatres on Sept 10

Mumbai, Sep 1 PTI Warner Bros upcoming horror movie Malignant will debut in Indian theatres on September 10.In a post on social media, the studio announced that the James Wan-directed movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu.From JamesWan, the director of The Conjuring comes a new vision of terror.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 11:46 IST
Warner Bros' 'Malignant' to release in Indian theatres on Sept 10
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Warner Bros' upcoming horror movie ''Malignant'' will debut in Indian theatres on September 10.

In a post on social media, the studio announced that the James Wan-directed movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

''From #JamesWan, the director of 'The Conjuring' comes a new vision of terror. See 'Malignant' only in cinemas on September 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #MalignantMovie,'' the studio tweeted on late Tuesday.

Wan, the the creator of Warner Bros' highly successful ''The Conjuring'' series, returns to his horror thriller roots with the new movie.

The filmmaker has co-written ''Malignant'' with Akela Cooper, based on a story they crafted with Ingrid Bisu. The film centres around a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who gets constant nightmares of grisly murders and discovers that when she wakes up, the murders happened for real.

The cast also includes Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Jake Abel, George Young, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie.

Wan has produced ''Malignant'' through his Atomic Monster banner along with Michael Clear.

Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu and Lei Han are the executive producers.

The movie is presented by New Line Cinema in association with Starlight Media Inc and My Entertainment Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021