'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot casts newcomer Jabari Banks as lead

Bel Air is based on the viral video by Morgan Cooper, which reimagined the beloved Will Smith-led sitcom as a drama series.Cooper is set to serve as co-writer, director, and executive producer. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios Terence Carter will also executive produce.Westbrook Studios will produce along with Universal Television, the studio behind the original show.Peacock gave Bel Air a two-season order back in September 2020.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Newcomer Jabari Banks has landed the lead role in ''The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'' drama reboot series at the streaming platform Peacock.

According to Variety, Banks will play the role of Will, who was played by Will Smith in the original 1990's sitcom.

Set in modern-day America, ''Bel-Air'' is touted to be a serialised one-hour dramatic analogue of the sitcom version that leans into the original premise: The complicated journey of Will from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

Interestingly, Banks lives in West Philadelphia, also the birthplace of his character. The upcoming actor, who is in his early 20s, graduated from University of the Arts in Philadelphia in 2020. In addition to acting, Banks is a songwriter, singer, rapper, and basketball player. ''Bel Air'' is based on the viral video by Morgan Cooper, which reimagined the beloved Will Smith-led sitcom as a drama series.

Cooper is set to serve as co-writer, director, and executive producer. T J Brady and Rasheed Newson will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, following the exit of Chris Collins.

Smith also executive produces via Westbrook Studios along with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios' Terence Carter will also executive produce.

Westbrook Studios will produce along with Universal Television, the studio behind the original show.

Peacock gave ''Bel Air'' a two-season order back in September 2020.

