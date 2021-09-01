Left Menu

Govt appeals to citizens to identify talented achievers for Padma awards

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The Centre Wednesday appealed to all citizens to identify and recommend the names of talented people whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be honored with the Padma awards.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said online nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri -- to be announced on the eve of Republic Day, 2022 is underway.

The last date for nominations for the Padma awards is September 15.

The nominations or recommendations for Padma awards will be received online only on the Padma awards portal HYPERLINK ''https://padmaawards.gov.in/''.

''The government is committed to transforming Padma awards into ''People's Padma''. All citizens are therefore requested to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, SC, STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society and make their nominations or recommendations,'' the statement said.

The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above mentioned Padma portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

Further details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx.

People may also contact 011-23092421, +91 9971376539, +91 9968276366, +91 9711662129, +91 7827785786 for any enquiry or assistance. Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year. The Modi government has been honoring many "unsung heroes", who are contributing to society in different ways, with Padma awards since 2014.

Through these awards, the government seeks to recognize 'work of distinction'. These awards are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields or disciplines, such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade, and industry, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

