Left Menu

'Zorba the Greek' composer Theodorakis dies at 96

Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, whose infectious, earthy score for the 1964 film "Zorba the Greek" helped foster the country's sunny, carefree image for millions of tourists, died on Thursday, aged 96, the Culture Ministry said. Mikis Theodorakis, Mikis the teacher, the intellectual, the radical, our Mikis has gone," said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 02-09-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 12:58 IST
'Zorba the Greek' composer Theodorakis dies at 96
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, whose infectious, earthy score for the 1964 film "Zorba the Greek" helped foster the country's sunny, carefree image for millions of tourists, died on Thursday, aged 96, the Culture Ministry said. A towering man with a brooding look and a shock of wavy hair, Theodorakis's music evoked his vision of the world: a yearning for a progressive, democratic version of communism.

"Today we lost a part of Greece's soul. Mikis Theodorakis, Mikis the teacher, the intellectual, the radical, our Mikis has gone," said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021