30-year-old woman beaten to death in UP's Shahjahanpur; 3 arrested

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 02-09-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 13:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old woman was beaten to death in Damolia village here after a dispute broke out over taking of water from a government tap, police said.

The incident occurred on August 30 following an argument between Ladaiti Devi and Rachna on who would take water first, they said.

Following their argument, some people beat up Devi with sticks, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital where she died on Wednesday during treatment, they said.

Four people have been booked in the case and of them Rebari, Sunil and Chheda Lal have been arrested while Ajay is at large, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

