When everything is lost, it's our stories that survive.

NEW DELHI, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins is delighted to announce the publication of Antony Doerr's new novel 'CLOUD CUCKOO LAND', to be published under 4th Estate, coming out on 28th September 2021.

Anthony Doerr on Cloud Cuckoo Land: ''The world we're handing our kids brims with challenges: climate instability, pandemics, disinformation. I wanted this novel to reflect those anxieties, but also offer meaningful hope, so I tried to create a tapestry of times and places that reflects our vast interconnectedness-with other species, with each other, with the ones who lived before us, and the ones who will be here after we're gone. Along the way, Cloud Cuckoo Land became a paean to libraries large and small, and to our species' extraordinary capacity to transmit stories from generation to generation.'' Nicholas Pearson, Publishing Director at 4th Estate (UK) comments: ''For the millions of fans of All the Light We Cannot See, we are thrilled to announce that the wait is nearly over: Anthony Doerr's new novel will be published on 28th September 2021. Cloud Cuckoo Land braids together characters across time -- from the Siege of Constantinople to the present day and beyond -- whose stories are completely absorbing. It is an astonishing novel of worlds within worlds, written on a grand scale but delicate and intimate and every bit as heart-wrenching as its predecessor.'' About the book From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of All the Light We Cannot See comes a triumph of imagination and compassion, a soaring story of resilience, hope - and a book.

Bound together by a single ancient text, the unforgettable characters of Cloud Cuckoo Land are dreamers and outsiders figuring out the world around them: thirteen-year-old Anna and Omeir, an orphaned seamstress and a cursed boy, on opposite sides of the formidable city walls during the 1453 siege of Constantinople; teenage idealist Seymour and octogenarian Zeno in an attack on a public library in present-day Idaho; and Konstance, decades from now, who turns to the oldest stories to guide her community in peril.

Doerr has created a tapestry of times and places that reflects our own vast interconnectedness - with other species, with each other, with those who lived before us and those who will be here after we're gone. Dedicated to 'the librarians then, now, and in the years to come', Cloud Cuckoo Land is a beautiful and redemptive novel about stewardship - of the book, of the Earth, of the human heart.

About the author Anthony Doerr is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See, currently in development as a Netflix limited series. He is also the author of two story collections, Memory Wall and The Shell Collector; the novel About Grace; and the memoir Four Seasons in Rome, all published by Scribner. He has won five O. Henry Prizes, the Rome Prize, the New York Public Library's Young Lions Award, the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Fiction, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and the Story Prize. Doerr lives in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two sons. About HarperCollins Publishers India: HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.

HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249409/HarperCollins_Publishers_India_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)