Actor Kaley Cuoco, husband Karl Cook announce separation

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-09-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 11:40 IST
Kaley Cuoco Image Credit: Flickr
Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook have called it quits after three years of marriage.

In a joint statement issued to People magazine on Friday, Cuoco and Cook announced that they have amicably made the decision to go their separate ways.

''Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. ''We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together,'' they said in the statement.

Cuoco, 35, and Cook, 30, further said that there is ''no anger or animosity'' between them. ''We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further,'' they added.

Cuoco, known for starring in shows such as ''The Big Bang Theory'' and ''Flight Attendant'', started dating Cook, a professional equestrian, in 2016 and got engaged the next year. They tied the knot in June 2018 in a small ceremony in San Diego, California.

