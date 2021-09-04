Jimmy O Yang, Luis Gerardo Mendez join Netflix movie 'Me Time'

Actors Jimmy O Yang and Luis Gerardo Mendez have boarded the cast of Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart's upcoming Netflix comedy ''Me Time''.

John Hamburg, known for movies such as ''Along Came Polly'' and ''Why Him?'', will write and direct the film, reported Deadline.

The story follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with some ''me time'' for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away.

He reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

The details of Yang and Mendez's characters have not yet been revealed.

Hamburg will also produce the feature film through his Particular Pictures banner along with Hart and Bryan Smiley for HartBeat Productions.

Lauren Hennessey will executive produce alongside Mark Moran, Patricia Braga and Joe Gatta.

Yang is best known for featuring in Netflix comedy series ''Space Force''. He is currently awaiting the release of his movie ''Love Hard''.

Méndez recently featured in comedy ''Half Brothers'' and will be seen next in season three of Netflix's ''Narcos: Mexico''.

