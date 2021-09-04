Left Menu

Jimmy O Yang, Luis Gerardo Mendez join Netflix movie 'Me Time'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-09-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 13:23 IST
Jimmy O Yang, Luis Gerardo Mendez join Netflix movie 'Me Time'
Jimmy O Yang Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Jimmy O Yang and Luis Gerardo Mendez have boarded the cast of Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart's upcoming Netflix comedy ''Me Time''.

John Hamburg, known for movies such as ''Along Came Polly'' and ''Why Him?'', will write and direct the film, reported Deadline.

The story follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with some ''me time'' for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away.

He reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

The details of Yang and Mendez's characters have not yet been revealed.

Hamburg will also produce the feature film through his Particular Pictures banner along with Hart and Bryan Smiley for HartBeat Productions.

Lauren Hennessey will executive produce alongside Mark Moran, Patricia Braga and Joe Gatta.

Yang is best known for featuring in Netflix comedy series ''Space Force''. He is currently awaiting the release of his movie ''Love Hard''.

Méndez recently featured in comedy ''Half Brothers'' and will be seen next in season three of Netflix's ''Narcos: Mexico''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021