Sushmita Sen shares heartfelt birthday message for daughter Renee

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a heartfelt birthday message on social media for her elder daughter Renee as she turned 22 on Saturday. The 'Aarya' star took to her Instagram handle and posted beautiful pictures of Renee in which she can be seen laughing as she poses for the camera.

Along with the pictures, the former Miss Universe wrote, "#faceoflove. Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47. We are 22...how time flies!!! Two decades of being YOUR Maa...what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! May God always bless you with his best...May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!! We love you Shona....party time #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter. Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa." Fans and other members of the film industry also chipped in their wishes for the birthday girl in the comments section.

Actor Dia Mirza commented, "Happy birthday Shona. love you! Have a wonderful day and year ahead baby @reneesen47." Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful girl."

Renee wrote the sweetest reply on the post, "@sushmitasen47 I am blessed to be your daughter. I love you." Sushmita's beau and model Rohman Shawl also wished Renee by sharing a picture with her on his Instagram Story.

Recently, Sushmita also shared a birthday post for her younger daughter Alisah when she turned 12-years-old on August 28. Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. To raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturance they require, Sushmita took a break her from acting career.

She once shared in an interview "I asked myself, do I really want to do this. With a baby at home and my companies, the I AM Foundation, I have a lot more that needs my attention right now. It's time to focus on them." But after her younger daughter Alisah turned 10, Sushmita decided to make her comeback with the Indian crime drama web series 'Aarya' for which she had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent entertainment award platforms like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, and Raj Kapoor Award.

She recently wrapped up shooting for the second season of the series. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, 'Aarya' is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show 'Penoza'. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Namita Das, Sikander Kher, among several others.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. The second season of the crime thriller series will continue to tell the story of Aarya and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own battles for the family. (ANI)

