Outlander Season 6: Lauren Lyle opens up on Claire’s gang-rape scene

The historical drama Outlander Season 6's filming is underway as it is gearing up for 2022 release. Recently, Lauren Lyle opened up about the brutal scene at the end of the fifth season finale. She even confessed that she is yet to watch the finale.

Lauren Lyle plays as MarsaliMacKimmie Fraser from Outlander Season 3 till the present. She was introduced as Laoghaire MacKenzie's daughter in the third season. She shared her views about the brutal rape that happened in Season 5.

The Outlanders Season 5 ends with Dr. Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) who is abducted and gang-raped by Lionel Brown and his men.

The scene got mixed reviews for its cinematography. Entertainment Weekly commented it was "a sobering reminder that graphic depictions of sexual violence remain an oft-used trope in the [Outlander] saga".

While talking to Radio Times, Lauren Lyle said, "I can totally understand it. I can totally understand that it's very triggering for people, I would say that the guys [in] the production team did a really great job of researching and having support lines. It was really delicately handled. But of course, I mean, it's really dark content. So I can completely understand people finding that triggering.

She went on saying: "And I think it's natural that you may [find it triggering], I mean, I've found it difficult to watch,"

She also clarified it. "I mean, actually I didn't really watch it. I don't really watch Outlander that [much] to be honest, because you're doing it every day. And you're there, and you know what's gonna happen, and also, like you say, there's a lot of intimate scenes [starring] my friends.

The actress explained, "so I don't really have any need – and so much of it [is intimate scenes], so I don't really watch it. I've seen elements of [the rape scene]. And I think Caitriona handled it really gracefully. She's so intelligent, and all of her intentions are in the right place. So I think she's handled it really well."

In the end, Clara is rescued by her husband Jamie, Fergus, Roger and the men of the Ridge. Though Jamie returns Lionel's body to Richard, Lionel's brother and mayor of Brownsville, Richard subtly threatens Fraser's Ridge and Jamie's family.

In Outlander Season 6 In season six, "it continues to just get quite a lot darker" for Marsali as she deals with the fall-out of the murder, says Lyle.

