The Boys Season 3: Release status, cast and what to expect

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 04-09-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 15:54 IST
The Boys Season 3: Release status, cast and what to expect
The Boys Season 3 will be adapted for the season's sixth episode, which will be taking the same name of the comic book series. Image Credit: Instagram / The BoysTV
  • United States

Ahead of the premiere of The Boys Season 2, on July 23, 2020, Amazon renewed the series for a third season. The Boys Season 3 began filming in early 2021. On October 30, 2020, Erick Kripke revealed that the third season will adapt the miniseries comic book Herogasm, which is centered around a superhero orgy festivals.

He wrote on his Reddit that The Boys Season 3 would come with a hardcore porn story. He shared an image of the sixth episode of Season 3 that will include "Herogasm," the script written by Jessica Chou. Amazon's hit The Boys Season 3 would be darker than previous seasons.

Meanwhile, Eric Kripke promises that The Boys Season 3 will be "something really special and insane." He added a gif of Alistair Adana's head exploding to visually express his reaction for how insanely violent he thinks the third season is going to be.

The Boys Season 3 will be adapted for the season's sixth episode, which will be taking the same name of the comic book series.

The filming for the third season of the superhero series is currently underway. The returning cast members include Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell, along with series newcomer Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy.

No doubt Jensen Ackles is the biggest addition to the casting list of The Boys 3. Erik Kripke said, "As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

"Jensen Ackles put in the picture that he is taking on the role of Soldier Boy, who fought in World War II and became "the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades," he added.

Jensen Ackles already shared his picture with the costume of Soldier boy via Twitter. The release date for The Boys Season 3 is yet to be announced. The first season started filming in May 2018 and ended in October that year. It streamed on Amazon Prime in July 2019 after nine months gap. Season 2 was filmed from July 2019 to November 2019 and aired in September 2020 after a gap of 10 months.

Therefore, if everything runs smoothly, the actual release date for The Boys Season 3 should be in late 2021. But if we follow the previous release pattern, then the third run of the series would premiere in the first half of 2022.

