Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up shooting for 'Doctor G'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has finished shooting for his much-anticipated film 'Doctor G' at Prayagraj on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:03 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana . Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has finished shooting for his much-anticipated film 'Doctor G' at Prayagraj on Saturday. The actor took to his Instagram stories to announce the news. Ayushmann posted a series of IG stories, featuring how he wrapped up the shooting of the flick that also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

One of the snaps also featured the 'Doctor G' themed cake to commemorate the last of the movie's shoot. Speaking about 'Doctor G', the upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute.Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta and Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

Anubhuti Kashyap, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'. The film that is written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat also stars Shefali Shah in a key role.

On a related note, this marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Jungalee Pictures, after 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017) and 'Badhaai Ho' (2018). Apart from 'Doctor G', Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor and 'Anek' directed by Anubhav Sinha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

